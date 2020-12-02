Guangxi, Guangdong regions big markets for Pakistan's quality merchandise, attractive handicrafts: Commercial Counselor

GUANGZHOU, Dec 2 (APP): China’s Guangxi autonomous region and Guangdong province are big markets for Pakistani products and there is a need to further explore these areas to enhance exports from Pakistan, said Muhammad Irfan, Commercial Counselor, Pakistan Consulate General, Guangzhou, China.

“Nanning, Guangxi autonomous region and whole of the Guangdong province are basically a big market for Pakistani products. And a lot of Pakistanis are also living in this area.

We need to put our foot on this market and show our presence to enhance our export to China,” he told APP on the sidelines of China-ASEAN Expo (CAEXPO) in Nanning, China.

“The city of Nanning is called as one of the gateways for China, so that the Pakistani traders are introducing Pakistan’s quality merchandise and attractive handicrafts in this area and it will be very helpful for Pakistani business community,” he added.

While lauding Pakistani traders for showing keen interest in participating in this event, he opined that when they will interact with the local people, there will be a good opportunity to introduce Pakistani products.

About participation of Pakistan as special partner, he said it is a unique opportunity in the sense that Pakistan is not a member of ASEAN bloc and it does not have any free trade agreement with these ASEAN countries.

“Pakistan first time has been invited as a special partner country for the event and the Chinese have promoted us through media by branded our products in all over city through advertisement campaigns free of cost,” he said.

Muhammad Irfan said that there is plan to display Pakistani products at the exhibition area of CAEXPO during the whole year as Pakistan is set to be a special cooperation partner country in the next year as well.

“We have good quality of ceramics, furniture and textile products and can tap the Chinese market which is biggest in the world,” he said.

He informed that 14 companies from Pakistan dealing in the marble, precious stones, furniture, garments, and handicraft items participated in this exhibition in a bid to introduce Pakistani products and added, “We are very hopeful that it will bring a positive result.”

About Pakistani exports to China, he said that Pakistan has recently signed the second phase of a free trade agreement with China which has been implemented from first January this year. But unfortunately, our exporters could not come to this market and have a proper marketing owing to coronavirus pandemic.

He said that China is the largest importer of meats, fruits and vegetables in the world while Pakistan has a good quality of fruits, vegetables and meat.

“We all are working hard to get approval for Pakistani meat producers to export to Chinese market,”he added.

Regarding export of mangoes to China, he said that Chinese are fond of mangoes and in this regard, a mango show was organized in Guangzhou to promote Pakistani mangoes in China.

And people particularly in southern China, were very happy to see Pakistani mangoes and a lot of Chinese importers have showed interest in importing Pakistani mangoes because of flavor and taste.

About import of cherries, he said, “We are trying to overcome the issue of quality to promote our product in China,” he added.

To a question, he informed that although, more than 3000 people live in Guangxi and Guangzhou area but a lot number from Pakistan come of short business trips to this area every year.