Karot hydropower project to embrace 118 Chinese technicians

BEIJING, July 11 (APP):An Air China chartered plane airlifted a total of 118 Chinese technicians for Karot hydropower project from Chinese city of Chengdu to Islamabad.

According to the developer China Three Gorges Corporation (CTG), these technicians are urgently required by the Karot hydropower project as its construction has entered a key period, China Economic Net (CEN) reported on Saturday.

Karot hydropower project is one of the priority projects of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC). With a total investment of 1.74 billion U.S. dollars, it will solve the power supply bottleneck in Pakistan and provide sustainable and stable energy support.

Once completed, the 720-megawatt project will annually produce some 3.2 billion kilowatt-hours of clean power.

In addition to power generation, it will help flood prevention and sediment control, and improve downstream and reservoir areas’ transport services.

The project is expected to create more than 2,000 new jobs, and will spur coordinated and upgraded development in related sectors.

To help Pakistan contain COVID-19, so far China Three Gorges Corporation has donated two batches of supplies, which included 750,000 surgical masks, ventilators and protection gowns.