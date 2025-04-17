29.9 C
International News

Iranian FM meets visiting IAEA chief in Tehran

12
Tehran, Apr 17 (IRNA/APP): Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi has met with Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Rafael Grossi who has traveled to Tehran on an official visit.

Grossi, at the head of a technical delegation, landed at Tehran’s Mehrabad Airport on Wednesday evening. Upon arrival, he was received by Behrouz Kamalvandi, spokesperson of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI).

During his two-day visit, the IAEA chief will meet and hold talks with high-ranking officials, including AEOI chief, Mohammad Eslami.

During his last visit in November, he met with President Masoud Pezeshkian and several other officials.

Earlier this week, in a post on X, Grossi said that “continued engagement and cooperation with the Agency is essential at a time when diplomatic solutions are urgently needed.”

