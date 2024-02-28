Foreign correspondents visit Chinese Archaeological Museum in Beijing

BEIJING, Feb 28 (APP): A group of foreign correspondents based in Beijing and local journalists visited the Chinese Archaeological Museum, a national-level professional museum established by the Chinese Academy of History, in Beijing.

Located in the northern part of the Beijing Central Axis, the museum which opened to the general public last year, boasts an exhibition space spanning over 7,000 square meters and showcases over 6,000 exhibits divided into five themed sections.

As its unique feature, the museum showcases its collections in a warehouse-style and offers an immersive experience for visitors. It also combines exhibitions with heritage preservation, academic research, and publicity functions.

During the visit arranged by the State Council of China, the newspersons were informed that with the arrival of the Year of the Dragon, dragon-related artifacts attract many citizens and tourists to embark on a “dragon-seeking journey” at the museum.

The turquoise dragon-shaped artifact known as the “Number One Dragon of China” was unearthed from the tomb of a high-ranking nobleman at the Erlitou site in Henan Province.

The museum opens between 9 am and 4:30 pmfrom Tuesday to Sunday, with corresponding adjustments on national holidays. Tuesday is a group visit exclusive, and Wednesday to Sunday are open to public members. Reservations are required for all visits.

Later, Dr Wei Wang, Director of Academic Division of History, Chinese Academy of Social Sciences and former President of Archaeological Society of China delivered a lecture on topic “The historical process of the origins, formation and early development of Chinese civilization.”