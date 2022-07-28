FM reaffirms Pakistan’s commitment to peaceful, prosperous Afghanistan

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, July 28 (APP): Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Thursday reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to a peaceful and prosperous Afghanistan.

He expressed these views during a meeting with Afghan Acting Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi held here on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Council of Foreign Ministers (CFM).

During the meeting, Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari also reiterated Pakistan’s commitment to promoting people to people exchanges with brotherly Afghanistan and providing humanitarian support and unlocking trade and transit potential.