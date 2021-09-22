FM Qureshi for providing unconditional humanitarian assistance to Afghan people

NEW YORK, Sep 22 (APP): Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Wednesday emphasized the need for sustained engagement, renewal of developmental partnerships, and provision of unconditional humanitarian assistance to the Afghan people.

He expressed these views during the meeting with Filippo Grandi, United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) here on the side-lines of the 76th session of United Nations General Assembly.

The Foreign Minister outlined Pakistan’s efforts in supporting the humanitarian operations in Afghanistan including by facilitating the evacuation and relocation of international staff, establishment of a humanitarian corridor for the delivery of relief goods, and in-kind assistance for their Afghan brethren through air and land routes.

He underscored to High Commissioner Grandi the importance of peace and economic stability in Afghanistan, which requires sustained engagement of the international community, both in terms of political and financial support.

While appreciating the support given by UNHCR for the welfare of more than 3 million Afghan refugees in Pakistan, the Foreign Minister emphasized the importance of adequate, predictable, regular and sustainable financial contribution from the international community.

High Commissioner Grandi acknowledged Pakistan’s efforts and agreed with the need for increasing support for the host communities on the principle of international burden and responsibility sharing.

High Commissioner Grandi briefed the Foreign Minister on his recent visit to Kabul, Mazar Sharif and Islamabad, Pakistan, as well as the steps being taken by UNHCR to address the humanitarian situation in Afghanistan.