FM off to New York to attend 76th UNGA session

ISLAMABAD, Sep 20 (APP): Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi left here for New York on Monday to attend the 76th session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA).

During his visit from September 21-25, he will participate in various high-level meetings and side events, and also deliver a talk at the prestigious think-tank Council on Foreign Relations.

The foreign minister will hold bilateral meetings with his counterparts and the UN leadership.

He will also interact with a cross-section of the international media and meet the dynamic Pakistani-American community.