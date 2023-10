ISLAMABAD, Oct 01 (APP): Caretaker Foreign Minister Jalil Abbas Jilani on Sunday extended his heartiest felicitations to Foreign Minister Wang Yi and people of China on their National Day.

“Today we pay tribute to the rich history, culture, and achievements of this great nation and reiterate the resolve to take China-Pakistan iron-clad friendship to greater heights,” the foreign minister posted on X.

https://x.com/JalilJilani/status/1708371649353982064?s=20