FM, his Danish counterpart discuss bilateral economic ties 

NEW YORK Sep 21 (APP): Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and Foreign Minister Jeppe Kofod of Denmark on Wednesday discussed the economic relations between Denmark and Pakistan that had continued to grow over the last decade.

Both ministers during a meeting on the sidelines of 77th session of the UN General Assembly, looked forward to continued close cooperation for further strengthening of bilateral relations.

The foreign minister said that Pakistan valued Denmark as an important bilateral partner as well as a key member of the EU.

He expressed Pakistan’s resolve to further solidifying political relations, deepening economic bonds and cementing educational cooperation.

The foreign minister noted the strong desire on part of the Danish side to engage Pakistan economically particularly in the renewable energy sector, and the Danish companies to enter the Pakistani renewable energy market.

In the regional context, the foreign minister stressed that the international community must not forget Afghanistan and should come together to address the dire humanitarian situation faced by the country. Pakistan continued to provide humanitarian assistance for the people of Afghanistan.

The foreign minister also drew attention to the serious human rights violations in IIOJK.

He also appreciated Denmark’s relief assistance in wake of the recent floods in Pakistan.