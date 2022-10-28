FM Bilawal’s letter on deteriorating situation in Indian-occupied Kashmir delivered to UN leadership

UNITED NATIONS, Oct 28 (APP): Pakistan’s Ambassador to the United Nations, Munir Akram, Thursday delivered to the UN leadership Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari’s identical letters on the worsening situation in Indian illegally occupied Kashmir, as Kashmiris and Pakistanis all over the world observed “Black Day”.

The “Kashmir Black Day” marks the anniversary of India’s massive invasion and occupation of the Himalayan state on 27 October 1947.

The Ambassador met the President of the UN General Assembly, Csaba Korosi of Hungary, and the UN Security Council President for the month of October, Michel Biang of Gabon, and handed over to him the letter, which was delivered to UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, who is out of town.

Winding up the discussion on the Kashmir dispute at a webinar earlier in the day, Ambassador Akram said that Pakistan had kept the Security Council informed almost every month about the evolving situation in Indian-occupied Kashmir.

The foreign minister’s letter will be released by the UN as a document of the Security Council and the General Assembly.

This, he said. was part of the efforts to keep the world apprised of the evolving situation and India’s continuing oppression in Kashmir. At the same

APP/ift