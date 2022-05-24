FM Bilawal meets Queen Maxima

ISLAMABAD, May 24 (APP): Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Tuesday held a meeting with Queen Maxima of the Netherlands in her capacity as the United Nations Secretary-General’s Special Advocate for Inclusive Finance for Development, on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum’s Annual Meeting in Davos.

The Foreign Minister was joined by Minister of State Hina Rabbani Khar, Foreign Office Spokesperson said in a press release.

The foreign minister underscored that the Government of Pakistan is fully committed to the promotion of financial inclusion in the country.

He noted that, as part of the National Digital Infrastructure Development Strategy, the State Bank of Pakistan had successfully operationalised the instant digital micropayments gateway called RAAST.

The foreign minister also recalled the initiatives aimed at facilitating women’s participation and integration in the country’s economy.

Bilawal also highlighted Pakistan’s efforts through the Roshan Digital Account initiative to improve access to banking services in the country for overseas Pakistanis.