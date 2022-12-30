FM Bilawal congratulates new Chinese, Uzbek foreign ministers

Bilawal gives heartfelt message on mother's martyrdom anniversary

ISLAMABAD, Dec 30 (APP): Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Friday congratulated Qin Gang on his appointment as the new Chinese foreign minister and Saidov Bakhtiarov as the acting foreign minister of Uzbekistan.

“Heartiest felicitations to H.E. Qin Gang on his appointment as the Foreign Minister of China,” he wrote on Twitter.

The foreign minister said that he looked forward to working with Qin Gang towards taking the Pakistan-China All-Weather Strategic Cooperative Partnership to even greater heights.

“Heartiest congratulations my dear brother Saidov Bakhtiarov on being appointed as Act. Foreign Minister of Uzbekistan,” Foreign Minister Bilawal tweeted.

He recalled Saidov Bakhtiarov’s warm hospitality during his visit to Samarkand.

“Looking forward to working together to strengthen Pak-Uzbek relations in diverse fields,” the foreign minister remarked.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Exit from FATF Grey List, COP27 fund – major outcomes of Pakistan’s active multilateral diplomacy in 2022: FO

Chairman Pakistan People's Party and Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari offering Fateha after condoling with Waris Bhutto brother of Shaheed DSP Abdul Malik Bhutto at his residence Lahori Muhallah

Chairman Pakistan People’s Party and Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari offering Fateha after condoling with Waris Bhutto brother of Shaheed DSP Abdul Malik Bhutto...

Chairman Pakistan People's Party and Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari showering flowers at the grave of former Prime Minister Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto at Garhi Khuda Bakhsh

Chairman Pakistan People’s Party and Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari showering flowers at the grave of former Prime Minister Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto at...

Chairman Pakistan People's Party and Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari talking to media persons after inspecting the newly constructed Medical Emergency Response Center at Chandka Medical Civil Hospital during his visit

Chairman Pakistan People’s Party and Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari talking to media persons after inspecting the newly constructed Medical Emergency Response Center at...

Chairman Pakistan People's Party and Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari inspecting the newly constructed Medical Emergency Response Center at Chandka Medical Civil Hospital during his visit

Chairman Pakistan People’s Party and Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari inspecting the newly constructed Medical Emergency Response Center at Chandka Medical Civil Hospital during...

Chairman Pakistan People's Party and Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari in group photo with Rescue 1122 workers during inspecting the newly constructed Medical Emergency Response Center at Chandka Medical Civil Hospital

Chairman Pakistan People’s Party and Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari in group photo with Rescue 1122 workers during inspecting the newly constructed Medical Emergency...

Workers of PPP women wing holding a rally in favor of PPP Chairman and Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari in front of Press Club

Workers of PPP women wing holding a rally in favor of PPP Chairman and Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari in front of Press Club

Bilawal exposed ‘Butcher of Gujarat’ Modi before the world, says Bilawal House spokesman

Masterminds of Gujarat massacre evade justice, holding key positions in India:FO

Pakistan not to tolerate TTP’s cross-border terrorism; reserves right for direct action: Bilawal

FO summons Afghan Chargé d’Affaires over Chaman firing incidents

South Asian peace has become hostage to India’s hegemonic designs: FO