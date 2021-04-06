Envoy Moin invites CGGC to invest in Pakistan's agriculture, housing, tourism sectors

BEIJING, April 6 (APP): Pakistan Ambassador to China, Moin ul Haque on Tuesday held a meeting with Chairman of China Gezhouba Group Corporation (CGGC) Chen Xiaohua in Wuhan and invited him to invest in agriculture, environmental protection, clean drinking water, solid waste management, housing and tourism sectors of Pakistan.

During the meeting, Ambassador Haque and Chairman Xiaohua exchanged views on CGGC’s longstanding relation and wide-ranging cooperation with Pakistan.

Xiaohua said despite COVID-19 pandemic, CGGC is committed to timely completion of energy projects under China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) in Pakistan.

He expressed CGGC’s keen interest in exploring more opportunities for investment in Pakistan.

Thanking the chairman for warm welcome at company’s headquarters, Ambassador Haque appreciated the CGGC’s leading role in energy infrastructure development of Pakistan and reassured the embassy’s full support for further deepening cooperation.

Both sides also vowed to maintain a close coordination for celebrating 70th anniversary celebrations in a befitting manner.

The CGGC is one of the leading energy and construction enterprises involved in energy projects like Neelum-Jhelum Hydropower Project, Suki Kinari Hydropower Project, Jhampir Wind Project, Karot Hydropower Project and Basha Hydropower Project in Pakistan.