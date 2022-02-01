Enhanced Pakistan exports to EU manifest growing bilateral cooperation: Qureshi

ISLAMABAD, Feb 1 (APP): Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi Tuesday said that increase in the volume of Pakistan’s exports to the European Union (EU) was the practical manifestation of the enhanced bilateral cooperation.

The foreign minister, in a reception hosted by EU Ambassador in Pakistan Androulla Kaminara in his honor, said the agreement on Pakistan-EU Strategic Partnership had helped broaden the trade and economic ties.

Moreover, he said the GSP Plus status also led to a remarkable improvement in the Pakistan-EU trade relations.

It was a pleasure & an honour to host the Foreign Minister @SMQureshiPTI this evening at a dinner with the 16 Amb. of #EU Member States.

This year we celebrate 60 years of diplomatic relations btw EU & PK – #EUPK60 @EUPakistan https://t.co/0lLe1VUfeT — Androulla Kaminara (@AKaminara) February 1, 2022

The foreign minister appreciated the EU efforts to avert the human catastrophe and provide humanitarian assistance to the Afghan people.

He said Pakistan was keeping up its efforts for regional peace including Afghanistan.

The diplomats from the European countries thanked the foreign minister and Pakistani leadership for the safe evacuation of European diplomatic staff from Afghanistan.

Earlier, the foreign minister was received by the EU Ambassador at the reception also attended by the diplomats from the European countries in Pakistan.