Deputy PM Dar meets with President Erdogan

ISLAMABAD, Jun 08 (APP): Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar on Saturday joined a collective call of D-8 Foreign Ministers on Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan after the conclusion of the Extraordinary meeting of D-8 Council of Foreign Ministers on the Situation in Gaza.

President Erdogan was briefed on the proceedings of the Ministerial meeting.

The deputy prime minister and foreign minister applauded Turkiye’s initiative of hosting D-8 Ministerial meeting on Gaza, Foreign Office Spokesperson said in a press release.

He conveyed to President Erdogan the greetings of President Asif Ali Zardari, Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif and former Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif.

He thanked President Erdogan for his personal interest and leadership towards enhancing Pakistan-Turkiye bilateral relations.

The deputy prime minister and foreign Minister reiterated invitation to President Erdogan for visiting Pakistan at the earliest convenience for the 7th High Level Strategic Cooperation Council (HLSCC).