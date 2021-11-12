CPJ urges Indian authorities to stop terror probe into 5 journalists in Tripura

WASHINGTON, Nov 12 (APP): The Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ), an independent watchdog body, Friday called on police in the Indian state of Tripura to immediately drop a terror investigation into journalists for their social media posts about last month’s anti-Muslim violence.



“Indian police in Tripura need to accept that reporting on sectarian violence, on Twitter or elsewhere, is a normal activity for journalists and hardly a crime,” Steven Butler, CPJ’s Asia programme coordinator, in Washington, D.C. , said in a statement.



“The police must stop harassing the journalists for doing their job and drop the terror investigations immediately,” he added.



In a complaint filed November 3, Tripura police claimed 102 social media accounts were responsible for spreading “objectionable news items/statements,” according to news reports, and the police complaint CPJ said it reviewed, identifying that five of the accounts under police scrutiny belonged to journalists.



Tripura police allege the accounts violated the Indian Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA), an anti-terror law, and sections of Indian Penal Code including promoting enmity, forgery, and criminal conspiracy. If tried and convicted under the UAPA, the journalists face up to five years in prison with fine, according to Indian statutes.



The social media probes come after a civil society-led fact-finding report found the Tripura government was complacent in controlling the violence in which mosques and properties owned by Muslims were vandalized, according to news reports and a copy of the police complaint reviewed by CPJ.



The following are the journalists whom CPJ has identified as having their social media accounts investigated by police:

Meer Faisal, a journalist with news website Maktoob: The police pointed to a Twitter post by Faisal, in which he reported an October 28 attack on a Muslim man, as to why they are investigating him, Faisal told CPJ by phone.

In addition to opening the investigation, Tripura police asked Twitter to block his account for violating India’s Information Technology law, which Twitter declined to do, citing its policy to defend and respect “the voice of its user.”



Shyam Meera Singh, senior editor with news website Newsclick: The police pointed to a October 27 Twitter post by Singh in which he commented on the violence in Tripura, as the reason they’re investigating him, Singh told CPJ by phone. Police also asked Twitter to block his account for allegedly violating India’s Information Technology Act, which Twitter also declined to do. Singh regularly uses Twitter to comment and report on news events, according to a review of his tweets by CPJ.



Sartaj Alam, freelance journalist with The Guardian, BBC, and The Telegraph: The police pointed to a now-deleted tweet by Alam in which he questioned the failure of the state government in controlling violence, according to Alam who spoke to CPJ by phone. “I’m a serious journalist who is very careful about his tweets. I have broken a lot of news on social media,” he said. “I’m shocked that the Tripura police claimed that I spread fake news through my handle.” Alam said neither police nor Twitter have contacted him.



C.J. Werleman, global correspondent of London-based monthly newspaper Byline Times: The police named a tweet by Werleman in which he shared photographs and a report of a mosque allegedly set on fire. CPJ was unable to contact Werleman.



The police also mentioned tweets by freelance journalist Arif Shah in their complaint, however CPJ was unable to find those tweets or contact information for Shah.



Currently, at least five journalists — Aasif Sultan, Siddique Kappan, Gautam Navlakha, Anand Teltumbde, and Manan Dar are imprisoned in India on allegations of violating the UAPA, according to CPJ documentation.



Today the Indian Supreme Court accepted a petition challenging the Tripura police’s investigation, according to news reports. The Tripura Police director general, V.S. Yadav, did not respond to CPJ’s email requesting comment, it said.