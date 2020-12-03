BEIJING, Dec 3 (APP):China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), as one of its most prominent and successful flagship projects of the Belt and Road Initiative, has laid a sound foundation for modernization of Pakistan’s economy, said Pakistan Ambassador to China, Moin ul Haque.

“In the next phase, the convergence of traditional and digital infrastructure would be essential for unleashing the potential for growth in diverse areas such as agriculture, science and technology, industrial relocation and vocational training,” he made these remarks while addressing the opening ceremony of the 11th International Infrastructure Investment and Construction Forum (IIICF) in Macao at the invitation of the China International Contractors Association (CHINCA).

Ambassador Haque said that the CPEC’s growth and success had highlighted the centrality of modernizing infrastructure to achieve the sustainable development goals.

He called on enterprises and private capital to play a greater role in enhancing international connectivity alongside governments, financial institutions and MDBs.

Speaking on the theme of “Challenges and Opportunities: Outlook on International Infrastructure Development in post-COVID-19 era”:, Ambassador Haque praised China’s positive economic growth, which was reflective of its effective pandemic control and prudent economic policies.

He expressed confidence that China would continue to drive global economic growth and recovery after the pandemic.

Ambassador Haque noted that the COVID-19 pandemic had changed the modes of life and work, and new modes of infrastructure investment would play a key role in post-pandemic recovery.

The opening ceremony and theme forum were addressed by the Chief Executive of the Macao SAR, Vice Minister for Commerce, as well as senior executives from MDBs and enterprises. A video message from Chairman CPEC Authority, Asim S. Bajwa, was also played at the event.