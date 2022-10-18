Commodity Exhibition, Trading Center in Gwadar Free zone to be functional by early 2023

BEIJING, Oct 18 (APP): Southern China Commodity Exhibition and Trading Center being constructed to host grand business exhibitions in Gwadar Free Trade Zone will be functional by end of next year, noted CCCC-FHDI Engineering CO.,LTD., the project constructor.

“The main structure of the center was successfully capped recently. This progress makes it possible that the infrastructure will be functional by early 2023,” the project constructor.

The project covers an area of about 2,000 square metres. The centre consists of an exhibition hall, business area, meeting rooms, sports area, office, dormitory, etc.

Upon completion, it will exhibit Pakistani and Chinese commodities to visitors from home and abroad, China Economic Net (CEN) reported.

As per the constructor, the first floor is designed to display goods. And it can be used as a conference center when needed, which is expected to accommodate 500 people.

Also, it can serve as sports venues to host large-scale cultural and sports activities, such as basketball matches, badminton matches and other events.

“We will work hard and make unremitting efforts to build the project into a center for exhibition and sales, trade and logistics in Gwadar,” CCCC-FHDI Engineering CO.,LTD. said.