Chinese FM Wang Yi to visit Bangladesh, Mongolia

BEIJING, Aug 5 (APP): China’s State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi will visit Bangladesh and Mongolia from August 6-8, at the invitation of his Bangladeshi and Mongolian counterparts respectively, Chinese Foreign Minister Spokesperson, Hua Chunying announced on Friday.

During his visit to Bangladesh, Wang Yi will meet with Bangladeshi leaders, hold talks with Foreign Minister Abdul Momen, and exchange views on bilateral relations and international and regional issues of common concern.

“China always attaches great importance to developing relations with Bangladesh, and looks forward to promoting the implementation of the important consensus reached by the leaders of the two countries, deepening mutually beneficial cooperation and elevating the development level of bilateral relations through this visit, Hua Chunying said during her regular briefing.

During his visit to Mongolia, Wang Yi will meet with Mongolian leaders and hold talks with his counterpart Batmunkh Battsetseg.

She said that the two sides would conduct strategic communication on bilateral relations, practical cooperation and international and regional issues of common concern.

In recent years, China-Mongolia relations have maintained a high level of development. China looks forward to further strengthening communication and coordination with Mongolia, enhancing political mutual trust and comprehensively promoting practical cooperation in various fields through this visit, she added.

According to the spokesperson, Wang Yi will also receive foreign ministers from South Korea and Nepal respectively in Qingdao.

This year marks the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between China and the ROK, and bilateral relations face important opportunities for deepening development.

This visit is Foreign Minister Park Jin’s first visit to China, and it is also the first high-level delegation to visit China after the new Korean government took office.

Hua Chunying informed that China and Nepal are good neighbors, good friends and good partners.

Nepalese Foreign Minister Dr. Narayan Khadka’s visit to China is a return visit to Wang Yi’s visit to Nepal in March.

The spokesperson said that the foreign ministers of the two countries exchanged visits in less than half a year, which reflects the mutual trust and friendship between China and Nepal.

“The Chinese side looks forward to further strengthening strategic communication with the Nepali side through this visit, firmly supporting each other, and pushing forward the China-Nepalese strategic partnership of friendship for development and prosperity for generations,” she added.