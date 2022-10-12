Chinese expert team on disaster management leaves for Pakistan

BEIJING , Oct 12 (APP): A Chinee experts’ team on disaster management left for Pakistan on Wednesday to share their expertise in flood damage assessment and assist the country’s reconstruction works.

The team, organized by the ministry, also had personnel of the Ministry of Water Resources and China Meteorological Administration, according to official sources. The group will help Pakistan in disaster assessment and flood prevention and mitigation.

China’s Ministry of Emergency Management (MEM) and China International Development Cooperation Agency (CIDCA) held farewell ceremony for the team.

In his remarks while seeing the team off at airport in Beijing, China’s Vice Minister of Emergency Management, Zhou Xuewen said, since June, Pakistan had been hit by severe floods, which resulted in heavy causalities and property losses. Currently, the country remains at a critical juncture in its flood control and disaster relief work.

The deployment of the team demonstrates China’s commitment to stand shoulder-to-shoulder with Pakistan, he added.

In a tweet, Pakistan Ambassador to China, Moin ul Haque said: “A 9-member team of Chinese experts left for Pakistan today to help us in damage assessment, reconstruction and rehabilitation in the wake of floods. Saw them off with Chinese Vice Minister of Emergency Management and Vice Chairman, CIDCA.”

Moin ul Haque expressed gratitude from the Pakistan government for the support offered by the Chinese government and people to the country when it was in difficulties.

He said at the airport he looked forward to seeing China and Pakistan further strengthen cooperation on disaster management, especially in early warning and capacity building for disaster control.

APP/asg