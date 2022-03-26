Chinese company interested to set up electric, hybrid manufacturing unit in Pakistan

BEIJING, March 26 (APP):BYD, a major Chinese manufacturer of electric and hybrid vehicles based in Shenzhen showed interest in setting up their manufacturing unit in Pakistan.

Pakistan Ambassador to China, Moin ul Haque was briefed by senior executives of BYD Co.Ltd during a recently held virtual meeting.

He was accompanied by the Embassy’s economic team, Pakistan’s Consul-general in Guangzhou also attended the meeting. During the meeting, an extensive discussion about the investment landscape of Pakistan was held.

BYD’s executives briefed the ambassador about their company and entering the Pakistani market and interest in setting up their manufacturing unit.

BYD Co. Ltd is a major Chinese manufacture of electric and hybrid vehicles based in the city of Shenzhen.

Ambassador Haque noted that robust economic cooperation between Pakistan and China, and invited BYD’s investment in Pakistan.

He briefed them about the attractive policies o the Government of Pakistan for investment in eclectic vehicles sector, and assured the Chinese enterprise of Embassy’s full support for its planned endeavours in Pakistan.