Chinese companies keen to invest in development of oil & gas sector of Pakistan

BEIJING, Oct 8 (APP):A delegation from China Petroleum Pipeline Engineering Company (CPP) and China Zhenhua Import and Export Company called on Pakistan’s Ambassador to China, Moin ul Haque at the Embassy on Friday.

Led by Mr. Qi Huang, General Manager of CPP, and comprising senior executives from China Zhenhua, the delegation discussed their plan to invest in the development of oil and gas sector of Pakistan.

Huang briefed the Ambassador about the profile of CPP – a subsidiary of the state-owned China National Petroleum Corporation (CNPC) – as well as mega projects successfully completed by the company in other countries and regions.

Ambassador Haque welcomed the interest of Chinese companies for investment in the oil and gas sector of Pakistan and briefed them about the huge potential for foreign investment in oil & gas sector and attractive investment policies of Pakistani government.

He remarked that Chinese companies were playing a major role in the development of various sectors of our economy and Pakistan would continue extending them full support and facilitation.

Ms. Duan Xiaoyu, newly appointed Honorary Investment Counselor of Pakistan was also present at this occasion. Other potential areas of foreign investment also came under discussion during the meeting.