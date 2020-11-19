China willing to share agricultural experience with Pakistan: Nong Rong

BEIJING, Nov 19 (APP): China is willing to share experience in agricultural, rural and industrial development with Pakistan, jointly safeguard regional food security and enhance industrialization in Pakistan, Chinese Ambassador to Pakistan Nong Rong said on Thursday.

Addressing a Webinar on China-Pakistan Agricultural Cooperation and Prospects organized by China Economic Net (CEN), the ambassador hailed the meeting of great significance as it focused on seed industry, agricultural product processing and agricultural investment.

Talking about the agricultural cooperation programs under China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), he suggested to strengthen cooperation in germplasm resources, genetics and breeding, disease and pest control, product processing, capacity building and technology transfer to help Pakistan enhance its agricultural modernization level, increase grain yields and effectively safeguard national food security.

According to Nong Rong, China was willing to step up communication and coordination with Pakistan, push for the completion of inspection and quarantine procedures as soon as possible, and facilitate Pakistani exports of cherry, onion, potato and other agricultural products to China at an early date.

The ambassador also called for the establishment of regular communication channels for information on agricultural industry cooperation, promoting B2B commercial cooperation between Chinese and Pakistani enterprises, and encouraging investment cooperation in seed industry, agricultural materials, agricultural machinery, agricultural product processing and cold-chain warehousing.

“Next year will mark the 70th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic ties between China and Pakistan,” he said, expressing his expectation that the two countries continue to strengthen cooperation in agriculture and other fields under CPEC so that the dividends and positive outcomes of the corridor would be more widely shared by the two peoples.