BEIJING, Feb 18 (APP)::China will import dairy products from Pakistan to meet requirement for its western provinces as the quarantine and SPS agreement process is about to complete.

Commercial Counsellor Pakistan Embassy in Beijing, Badar uz Zaman shared

that Pakistan got this opportunity due to its high quality dairy products and low price.

Livestock has a major share in national economy, he said adding, “It is the fourth largest milk producer globally. Production of fresh milk is about 50 million tonnes in Pakistan”, he told China Economic Net (CEN).

Badar informed that Chinese Huiyu group has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Nestle Pakistan for the import project. They were about to complete the process of getting permission for import to China, he said adding, the group has a solid distribution base in China.

He said customers from China were also interested in dairy cream. Samples of different dairy products would be distributed among the Chinese buyers. He hoped that they would get good exports orders due to high quality and low price of Pakistani dairy products.

He said the collaboration between both the countries for value-addition and food-related products were increasing rapidly. “We will see more and more products from Pakistan, like biscuits and confectionery items. Pakistan is also a good producer of sugar”, he said.

The emerging trend of producing high value-added products would also give boast to Pakistani item, he said adding, Chinese appetite for the Pakistani food items were getting popularity day by day.

In the backdrop of this significant demand from the Chinese consumer, collaboration of various companies were also increasing and there would also be good pavilions for Pakistan products in Yiwu, Qingdao and Shanghai, he said.

“The Chinese enterprises are permanently placing the Pakistani food products in those pavilions”, Badar stated.

The Commercial Counsellor expressed the confidence that Pakistani food packaged products would get place on online service providers like JD.com and Taobao.

He said they contacted with the entrepreneurs who were already posting Pakistani products on these Chinese platforms and they also showed interest in it with the hope to get big orders.

Duan Xiaoyu, CEO of Huiyu group said they would promote Pakistani products in China’s major cities after getting the license. At present, their estimated sales volume was 100 containers of creams per year, he said adding, Nestle Group has other products which would get good place in Chinese market. She said the opportunity for future cooperation between both the countries would be great.

In start, they would import ten containers every month because they consider Pakistani Nestle cream has high quality and low price is also low. “We are trying to get a permit to enter China. The Pakistani Embassy in China also provides a lot of support”, she added.

She said that the opening of Pakistan’s dairy code license was good for the trade between the two countries.