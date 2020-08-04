China urges India not to politicize Confucius Institutes

BEIJING, August 4 (APP):The Chinese embassy in India on Tuesday urged India not to politicize regular cooperation regarding Confucius Institutes in the country.

In response to a media query on the decision of India’s Ministry of Education to review China-India higher education cooperation programmes including Confucius Institutes, spokesperson of Chinese Embassy in India Ji Rong said, “We hope Indian relevant parties can treat Confucius Institutes and China-India higher education cooperation in an objective and fair manner,”China Global Television Network (CGTN) reported.

She expressed hope that India can “avoid politicizing normal cooperation and maintain the healthy and stable development of China-India people-to-people and cultural exchanges.”

It has been reported that the Indian ministry has decided to review Confucius Institutes and Confucius Classrooms jointly established by China’s Confucius Institute and seven Indian universities and colleges, as well as 54 Memoranda of Understanding on inter-school cooperation signed between Indian and Chinese higher education institutions.

Ji noted that with increasingly close economic, trade and cultural exchanges between China and India, the demand for Chinese language teaching in India is growing.