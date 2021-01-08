BEIJING, Jan 8 (APP): China will work with Pakistan and other neighbouring countries to make greater contribution to building a regional community with shared future for health, Chinese Foreign Ministry’s Spokesperson, Hua Chunying said on Friday.

“China would like to work with all sides in implementing our consensus and make greater contribution to building a regional community with shared future for health,” she said during her regular briefing in response to a question about China recently held meeting on anti-epidemic cooperation with Afghanistan, Pakistan, Nepal, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh.

She informed that China, Pakistan Afghanistan, Nepal, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh held the first meeting on anti-epidemic cooperation and poverty reduction cooperation on January 6.

“This is a follow up of the China, Pakistan, Afghanistan, Nepal Foreign Ministers meeting in last July and the China, Pakistan, Nepal, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh’s Vice Foreign Ministers meeting last November,” he added.

The spokesperson said that in this meeting the representatives shared experience on anti-epidemic and poverty relief, adding, They talked about dealing with the impact of the pandemic, resuming economic and trade cooperation, dealing with non-traditional security challenges and advancing sustainable development and reached initial consensus.

“It shows our strong will and confidence in dealing with challenges together and achieving cooperation,” she added.