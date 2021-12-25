China to hold annual legislative two sessions of 2022Â starting March 4Â in Beijing

BEIJING, Dec 25 (APP):China’s national legislature and top political advisory body are expected to convene their annual sessions in Beijing in March, according to decisions made by the Standing Committee of the 13th National People’s Congress (NPC) and the 13th National Committee of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC).

The annual sessions, also known as the “Two Sessions,” are a key event in China’s political calendar, CGTN reported.

The 13th NPC will kick off its fifth session on March 5, 2022, according to a decision adopted at the end of an NPC Standing Committee session held from Monday to Friday.

The fifth session of the 13th National Committee of the CPPCC has been suggested to start on March 4, 2022. The suggestion was raised in a draft decision approved Tuesday at a Chairperson’s Council meeting of the 13th CPPCC National Committee.

The meeting also decided that the 20th session of the Standing Committee of the 13th CPPCC National Committee is to be convened on March 1 and 2, 2022, to prepare for the annual session of the CPPCC National Committee.