China to further strengthen economic, trade, investment cooperation with Pakistan: Zhao Lijian

BEIJING, Jul 5 (APP): China is ready to further strengthen economic, trade and investment cooperation with Pakistan to achieve mutually beneficial results and common development, Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Zhao Lijian said on Tuesday.

We are ready to continuously strengthen economic trade and investment cooperation with Pakistani side and to achieve mutually beneficial results and common development, he said during his regular briefing while responding to remarks of federal minister for Board of Investment (BOI) regarding Chinese investment in Pakistan.

The minister in an interview with the Chinese media noted that Chinese investments had increased ever since the new government took over in April.

We have noted the relevant reports and we appreciate the remarks of the Pakistani side, Zhao Lijian said.

The spokesperson said that China and Pakistan were all whether strategic cooperative partners, adding, We have broad and in-depth cooperation across the board.

The federal minister for board and investment during his interview said that the government of Pakistan will announce more facilities for the Chinese investors in the coming days to further cement the longstanding friendship.

We (the government) have a policy of facilitating investors and for China we have a special regard. In days to come, we will announce more facilities for the Chinese investors who are generously investing in Pakistan, the remarked while speaking to Gwadar Pro.

The minister maintained that his recent meetings with Chinese investors were very positive and he was optimistic about the massive investments coming from the Iron Brother.