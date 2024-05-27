China to continue to work with Pakistan to strengthen security cooperation: Mao Ning

BEIJING, May 27 (APP):China will continue to work with Pakistan to strengthen security cooperation and ensure safety and security of Chinese personnel, projects and installations in the country, Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson, Mao Ning said on Monday.

Pakistani authorities held a press conference on Sunday and released the investigation results of the terrorist attack on the vehicle and Chinese personnel of the Dasu hydropower project.

In response to a question in this regard during a regular press conference, she said, “We attach great importance to the important press conference made by Pakistan”.

Mao Ning said that China will support Pakistan in getting to the bottom of what happened and hunting down and punishing the perpetrators.

Terming terrorism a common enemy of humanity and a tumor for regional development and stability, she said that China calls on countries in the region to strengthen counter terrorism cooperation, root out terrorist organizations, remove their breeding ground and protect common security and development interests of all countries.

Federal Interior Minister, Mohsin Naqvi and Counter Terrorism Chief Rao Tahir announced the arrest of 11 militants linked to the deadly suicide bombing in March, which claimed the lives of five Chinese engineers in the country’s north, near the Afghan border.