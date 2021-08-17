China to continue playing constructive role in political settlement of Afghanistan issue

BEIJING, Aug 17 (APP): A Chinese foreign ministry’s spokesperson Tuesday said that China would continue playing a constructive role in the political settlement of Afghanistan issue and hoped that Afghan Taliban will fulfill their promises of the establishment of an inclusive government.

“China as Afghanistan’s largest neighbour will always respect the country’s sovereignty, integrity and independence and will stick to non-intervention. Our friendly policies are towards the entire Afghan people,”

Hua Chunying made these remarks at her regular briefing here while responding to several questions regarding current situation in Afghanistan.

The spokesperson said that the China on the basis of respecting the country’s sovereignty and will of all the factions had maintained close contact and communications with Afghan Taliban and had been playing a constructive role in the political settlements.

In the last month, China’s State Councilor Foreign Minister Wang Yi attended a series of meetings with foreign ministers of the Central Asia countries, Afghanistan and Pakistan and the SCO Afghanistan Contact Group.

China also engaged in close communication and interaction with Russia, Pakistan, the US Central Asia countries, EU, Iran, Turkey and other stakeholders and proposing solution, she added.

Hua Chunying said that the Chinese government’s special envoy on Afghan issue recently visited Qatar, Russia, Turkey, Uzbekistan and Tajikistan on the intense mediation efforts, adding, State Councilor Wang Yi also met with Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar in Tianjin and expressed the hope that Afghan Taliban would put nation first, work for peace, jointly build a positive image and adopt an inclusive policy.

She called on the all factions and ethnic groups in Afghanistan to stay united and implement the principle of Afghan owned and Afghan led and work for substantive progress in the peace and reconciliation process and independently put in place a political structure in line with its national realities, broad based and inclusive.

On the recently major changes in the Afghan situation, she said that China continued to engage in communication with other parties.

State Councilor Wang Yi has phone calls with Russian, and the US counterparts. China also attended the United Nations Security Council’s emergency meetings.

Hua Chunying said that the Chinese side encouraged Afghan Taliban to adopt moderate and prudent religious policy, work together with other partners to build an exclusive political framework and adopt peaceful and friendly foreign policies and live in peace with its neighbors and engage in reconstruction and development.

On a joint statement of more than 60 countries on Afghanistan, she said that the Chinese side had noticed that after the major shifts in Afghanistan, some foreign nationals were evacuating the country and some Afghan citizens were also planning to leave.

“We hope the relevant side will take concrete measures to ensure safety and stability and social order and make sure the Afghan people and foreign nationals are safe,” she added.

She said that the relevant side should also protect rights and interests and facilitate their departure in a safe and orderly manner and must take measures to prevent casualties.

The Afghan Taliban side said that it would take responsible actions to ensure the safety of Afghan citizens and foreign missions, she added.