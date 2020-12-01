China Southern Airlines launches direct from Wuhan to Islamabad

BEIJING, Dec 1 (APP): China Southern Airlines has launched a direct flight linking the central Chinese city of Wuhan with Islamabad, according to the airline’s local branch in Hubei Province.

The first flight, operated by a Boeing 787, departed with 143 passengers on Monday, carrying 12 tons of goods including communication devices and medical equipment, according to Li Shuwen, with the Hubei branch of China Southern Airlines.

The direct flight, CZ8139, is scheduled to depart from Wuhan at 8:35 a.m. Beijing time every Monday and arrive in Islamabad at 11:45 a.m. local time. The return flight, CZ8140, will depart from Islamabad at 1 p.m. local time and arrive in Wuhan at 9:15 p.m. Beijing time.

In line with the current COVID-19 prevention and control measures, passengers of direct regular commercial flights from Pakistan to China are required to complete nucleic acid tests and produce certificates with negative results.

They should also finish a 14-day quarantine upon arrival.

Passengers of direct flights from China to Pakistan need to register their personal details.