China rejects Indian statement over provisional provincial status to Gilgit-Baltistan

BEIJING, Nov 4 (APP): China on Wednesday rejected Indian statement over the provisional provincial status to Gilgit-Baltistan (GB) and called for resolution of Kashmir issue peacefully and properly in accordance with the United Nations Charter, relevant UN Security Council resolutions and bilateral agreements between Pakistan and India.

“I have noted relevant reports. China’s position on the Kashmir issue is consistent and clear. It is an issue left over from history between India and Pakistan,” Chinese Foreign Ministry’s Spokesperson Wang Wenbin said during his regular briefing when asked to comment on Pakistan’s decision to accord provisional provincial status to Gilgit-Baltistan region.

He said that the Kashmir issue should be resolved peacefully and properly according to the UN charter, relevant UN Security Council resolutions and bilateral agreements.

Responding to a question, he dismissed the impression that China did not have a neutral approach on the issue saying, “I don’t think that is a valid statement.”

The spokesperson reiterated that China’s position on the Kashmir issue was consistent and clear.

It may be mentioned here that Pakistan has already categorically rejected Indian government’s statement on Gilgit-Baltistan terming the administrative, political and economic reforms as a longstanding demand of the people of Gilgit-Baltistan.

And the envisaged provisional reforms reflected the aspirations of the indigenous populace of Gilgit-Baltistan.