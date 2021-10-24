China-Pakistan trade relationship very important: Ambassador Haque

BEIJING, Oct 24 (APP): Pakistan Ambassador to China, Moin ul Haque has said that over the years, China Pakistan trade relationship has become very important and China is already Pakistan’s largest trading partner.



“Recently, both the countries launched the Phase-2 of the free trade agreement last year in January. And nearly 1000 products enjoy tariff free access to each other markets,” he said in an interview.



Ambassador Haque pointed out that the focus of trade relationship is now to diversification of the products, adding, “We’re also planning to bring more fruits, vegetables as well as meat and fishery products from Pakistan to China.”



He remarked that e-commerce platforms in China are making new inroads into Pakistani market also. The Pakistani authorities are working together with Chinese side.



Terming it as a new way of trading, market and promoting Pakistani products, he said, “We hope future is very bright for Pakistan-China trade relationship.”



It may be mentioned here that import and export trade volume between Pakistan and China has increased manifold against the global trend under the influence of epidemic.



According to General Administration of Customs, China, trade between Pakistan and China totaled US $12.56 billion in the first half of 2021, 1.6 times larger than that of the same period last year.