BEIJING, April 11 (APP):While commenting on China-India latest military talks, former Chinese military attache, Cheng Xizhong said on Sunday that the serious military confrontation and conflicts between the two countries was completely caused by the Narendra Modi regime’s amendment of Article 70 of the constitution in August 2019 and its announcement of the establishment of ‘Union Territory of Ladakh’ on Chinese Territory.

Actually, the Line of Actual Control (LAC) of the western section between China and India was not controversial.

The serious military confrontation and conflicts in recent years was completely caused by the Narendra Modi regime’s amendment of Article 370 of the constitution in August 2019 and its announcement of the establishment of the “the Union Territory of Ladakh” on Chinese territory, Cheng Xizhong, Visiting Professor at Southwest University of Political Science and Law, former military diplomat in South Asian countries said in a statement issued here.

He said, the 10th round of China-India Corps Commander talks made important headway, which led to the disengagement of front-line forces in the Bangong Lake area.

Two months later, China and India held the 11th round of Corps Commander talks on April 9 to discuss the disengagement in the remaining areas. According to Indian media reports, the talks began at 10:30 am on April 9 and lasted about 13 hours.

In this round of talks, two new developments have emerged. First, after the talks, the two sides did not release a joint statement as before. On September 22, 2020, after the 6th round of Corps Commander talks, the two sides jointly issued a statement and this way of releasing information was adopted until the 10th round of talks.

Second, China’s statement was not released by the Ministry of National Defense, but by the Western Theater Command.

The Chinese side expressed the hope that India can treasure the current positive situation of de-escalation in China-India border areas, abide by related agreements reached by the two countries and the two militaries in previous meetings, meet China halfway and safeguard peace and stability in border areas together.

Between the lines, it shows China’s dissatisfaction and worry about the slow progress of the current talks, and shows that it is difficult to jointly solve the remaining issues.

India has always been fond of playing smart. If some people in India fantasize that the recent U.S.-India relations, especially the military cooperation, could bring them more bargaining chips on the border issue, and do not cherish the efforts made by the two militaries so far, it will undoubtedly destroy the mutual trust between the two militaries which is still recovering.

He opined that judging from the current situation, the Narendra Modi regime will not change its position.

With the rise of temperature in the high-altitude areas along the border, it cannot be ruled out that the Indian troops take new actions, which may lead to a reversal of the momentum of the border stabilization.

China is determined to safeguard its territorial sovereignty. We have always held that the territorial dispute over the border between China and India is only a part of the comprehensive relations between the two countries, and we do not hope that the border issue will affect the overall friendly cooperation between the two countries.

However, if the Narendra Modi regime misjudges the situation and the Indian troops invade Chinese territory again, the powerful Chinese People’s Liberation Army will resolutely fight back.

Cheng said the 1962 Sino-Indian Armed Conflict and the 2020 physical clash all show that the Indian military is not a match for the Chinese military. Once the fight really starts, the Indian military will lose out in the end. We don’t want to see the Indian soldiers from poor families to shed more blood.