China finalizes tree planting project around N-5 in Sindh province

BEIJING, Dec 28, (APP): A tree planting project sponsored by China’s Yunnan province around National Highway-5 (N-5) has recently been finalized. Under the project popularly known as “Go Green Pakistan, Yannan Capter, Page 1”, 5000 high temperature and drought-resistant tree saplings are now standing along N-5 in southern Sindh, China Economic Net (CEN) reported on Wednesday.

As Pakistan increasingly faces the challenges of Climate Change, China’s Yunnan, a region renowned for its efforts to restore forests and reduce pollution, stepped forward and made the donation via the Yunnan People’s Association for Friendship with Foreign Countries and the China Yunnan Sunny Road and Bridge Corporation, which is working on various infrastructure projects in Pakistan.

The project was carried out in Southern Sindh, one of the hardest hit areas of extreme weather, along the central separator and the interchange area of N-5, Pakistan’s north-south traffic trunk road. The project is expected to increase green coverage, ease water-soil losses and raise local residents’ awareness of environmental protection.

Following that, the Chinese side will care for the saplings for a year to ensure their survival and maximize the project’s impact.

The project has received high praise from Pakistan’s Ministry of Economic Affairs, the Capital Development Authority (CDA), and the National Highway Authority (NHA).

