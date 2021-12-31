China claims Arunachal Pradesh part of it’s territory since ancient times

BEIJING, Dec 31 (APP):China on Friday claimed that Zangnan, the southern part of China’s Tibet, located in the Tibet Autonomous Region of China, had been part of China’s territory since the ancient times.

“China’s ethnic minorities such as the Moinba and Tibetan ethnic groups have lived and worked in this area for a long time, and many place names have been passed down,” Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Zhao Lijian said during his regular briefing.

He said that in order to strengthen the standardized administration of place names, the competent department of the Chinese government, in accordance with the regulation on the administration of geographical names, has announced the second batch of standardized names of places in Zangnan for use of public, which completely falls within China’s sovereignty.

The Chinese Ministry of Civil Affairs informed that it has standardized the names of 15 places in Zangnan, which is also known as Arunachal Pradesh.

At the other side of coin, an Indian spokesperson claimed that the area is an integral part of India, and also said that assigning invented names to places does not alter this fact.