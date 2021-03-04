BEIJING, March 4 (APP): China on Thursday said it was closely following the current situation in Mynamar, calling on all parties to properly handle the differences under the constitution and legal framework and maintain political and social stability.

“As a friendly neighbor of Myanmar, China has been closely following the current situation in Myanmar, calling on all parties to exercise restraint, properly handle differences under the constitution and legal framework, and maintain political and social stability,” Chinese Foreign Ministry’s Spokesperson Wang Wenbin said during his regular briefing held here.

He informed that the Chinese side had been in contact with all relevant parties in Myanmar and actively promoting deescalation in Myanmar.

“We support ASEAN countries in adhering to the principles of non-interference in internal affairs and consensus, committed to the unity and cooperation of the ASEAN family, and actively promoting the cooling of the situation in Myanmar through the ASEAN approach.”

The spokesperson said the Chinese side believed that any action by the international community should contribute to Myanmar’s political and social stability, help Myanmar’s peaceful reconciliation, and avoid intensifying contradictions and further complicating the situation.

He said China was willing to continue to play a constructive role in easing the situation in Myanmar.

It may be mentioned here that a United Nations envoy is reporting 38 protesters killed in Myanmar on Wednesday by the security forces across several cities.

It is the highest daily death toll since the military takeover began February 1, exceeding the 18 people killed Sunday according to the United Nations Human Rights Office.