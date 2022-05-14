Buddha epitome of tolerance, empathy and compassion: Pakistan

UNITED NATIONS, May 14 (APP): At a virtual commemoration of the birth, enlightenment and passing of the Buddha, Pakistan has reminded the international community of his core message of tolerance, empathy and compassion.

“The central teachings of Buddha on the fundamental equality of all people regardless of status, or circumstances, or characteristics are fully aligned with the principles and purposes of the UN Charter,” Ambassador Aamir Khan, the deputy Pakistan permanent representative to the UN, said at the event organized by Sri Lank and Thailand.

Other speakers at the event also underlined the need for unity, while highlighting the spiritual leader’s teaching for compassion and solidarity with those less fortunate.

In his message, the Pakistani envoy said the virtues of Buddha’s message can serve as an inspiration as the world continue to confront the “Triple Crises” of Covid-19, Climate Change and new and old unresolved Conflicts.

“Lord Buddha also taught us the Four Sublime States which are Kindness or Metta, Compassion or Karuna, Sympathetic Joy or Mudita and Equanimity or Upekha,” Ambassador Aamit Khan said.

“In other words,” he said, “we should learn to live peacefully, to sympathize, to share, to help, to forgive, to love, and to bring joy and happiness to others.”

The Pakistani envoy added, “Peace, understanding and a vision of humanity that supersedes national and other international differences are essential if we are to cope with the complexities of our times.

“These are virtues that can serve as an inspiration to us all – particularly at the United Nations where we strive each day to build a world of inclusive peace, mutual respect and understanding.

“So, on this Day of Vesak, let us renew our commitment to stand together as One Humanity, show kindness and compassion to the most vulnerable and truly leave no one behind as we face those turbulent and difficult times together.”