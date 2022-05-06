Blinken phones Bilawal; felicitates him on becoming foreign minister

ISLAMABAD, May 6 (APP): The United States Secretary of State Antony Blinken Friday telephoned Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and felicitated him on assuming the office.

“Received call from (Secretary Blinken). (I am) grateful for warm felicitations on my assumption of office,” Bilawal Bhutto said on Twitter.

Received call from @SecBlinken grateful for warm felicitations on my assumption of office. Exchanged views on:

-Strengthening mutually beneficial, broadbased relationship

-Promotion of peace,development & security

-Agreed engagement with mutual respect is the way forward 🇺🇸🤝🇵🇰 — BilawalBhuttoZardari (@BBhuttoZardari) May 6, 2022

He said during their telephonic conversation, they exchanged views on strengthening mutually beneficial, broadbased relationship as well as the promotion of peace, development and security.

Both the sides agreed that engagement with mutual respect was the way forward, the foreign minister added.