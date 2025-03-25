BFA 2025: Pakistan gears up for a key role in shaping Asia’s Economic Future

- Advertisement -

BEIJING, Mar 25 (APP): Pakistan is poised to play a significant role at the Boao Forum for Asia (BFA) 2025, a crucial economic platform shaping the continent’s economic landscape amid global uncertainties. With high-level participation from Pakistan’s Finance Ministry, the Ministry of Commerce, and its diplomatic corps, the country aims to contribute to discussions on regional cooperation, trade, and economic growth, according to Pakistan’s Ambassador to China, Khalil Hashmi.

Ambassador Hashmi emphasized the pivotal role of the Boao Forum for Asia (BFA) as a cornerstone for enhancing the continent’s economic ambitions and tackling global challenges.

In an interview with China Economic Net, Ambassador Hashmi described the forum as a “critical platform to articulate Asia’s strengths and shape the international economic order.” He highlighted Pakistan’s proactive engagement in fostering regional cooperation and countering protectionist trends.

The ambassador also stressed the BFA’s dual role as an economic think tank and a hub for bilateral diplomacy, enabling leaders and business executives to forge partnerships and enhance people-to-people exchanges.

As Pakistan gets ready to amplify its vision for an inclusive economic framework, Hashmi expressed optimism: “This is Asia’s moment to lead – not just in growth, but in shaping a fairer, more collaborrative global system.” With geopolitical headwinds testing multilateralism, the Boao Forum emerges as a litmus test for Asia’s collective resolve.

It is worth noting that the Boao Forum for Asia (BFA) Annual Conference 2025 will take place from March 25 to 28 in Hainan Boao, located in China’s Hainan Province, with the theme “Asia in the Changing World: Towards a Shared Future.”