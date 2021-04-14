Ambassador Moin meets CEO of Wuhan Landing Intelligent Medical Co., Ltd

BEIJING, April 14 (APP):Pakistan Ambassador to China, Moin ul Haque visited the headquarters of Wuhan Landing Intelligent Medical Co., Ltd where he toured the facility and held a meeting with Prof. Sun Xiaorong, the company’s CEO.

During the meeting, Prof. Sun briefed the Ambassador about the use of innovative artificial intelligence (AI) technology in diagnosis and treatment of cervical and breast cancer in women.

Early detection, early diagnosis and early treatment can enhance the chances of saving lives of women suffering from these fatal diseases.

The CEO expressed the desire to re-launch the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed in 2019, between the Ministry of National Health Services, Regulations & Coordination and Research and Development International (RDI) China for cervical cancer screening using AI-Landing Cloud in Pakistan Project under China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) which was delayed due to COVID-19 pandemic.

Ambassador Moin said that woman’s health is linked with socio-economic development and poverty alleviation.

He appreciated the use of cutting-edge technologies in diagnosis and public health system particularly for women. He assured Embassy’s full support for the early implementation of the MoU and acknowledged Ms. Zhao Baige’s efforts in further strengthening cooperation between the two countries.