BEIJING, April 29 (APP): Pakistan Ambassador to China, Moin ul Haque met with representative of leading Chinese enterprises in Qingdao, China and briefed them about investment profile of Pakistan and attractive policies of the government to attract foreign investment especially from China.

During the meetings, he held detailed discussions with the executives of several Chinese enterprises in Qingdao, a major city in China’s Shandong province.

The companies dealing in food processing, agriculture, construction, machinery, paper and packaging, ports and shipping, and ICT included Shandong Ports Group, Shandong Shifeng Group, Xinquan Plastics Manufacturing Co Ltd, Sichuan Litong Food, Qingdao LuLu Agricultural Machinery Group, Binzhou Fulte Packaging and Printing Co, Innovation Wisdom, Jinan Yuelin Information Tech, Hiking Group, China Africa Cotton Cooperation, and China Construction First Bureau Group.

The companies’ representatives briefed the ambassador about their ongoing operations and also presented specific proposals for expanding business operations in Pakistan.

Welcoming the interest of Chinese businessmen to invest in Pakistan, the ambassador briefed them about investment profile of Pakistan and attractive policies of the government to attract foreign investment especially from China.

He added that Phase-II of China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) envisaged development of special economic zones in Pakistan with special incentives offered for relocation of industries from China.

He expressed hope that the Chinese businessmen would continue giving priority to Pakistan for trade and investment and benefit from country’s favourable business and investment environment.