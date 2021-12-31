Ambassador Haque visits ‘State Production Base of China Film Group Corporation’

BEIJING, Dec 31 (APP):As a part of Embassy’s endavours to promote collaboration between Pakistan and China in the areas of film and media, Pakistan Ambassador to China, Moin ul Haque visited the State Production Base of the China Film Group Corporation Huairou District, Beijing.

The ambassador was received by Lei Zhenyu, Chief Engineer and Manager and other officials. He was given tour of the Base and also briefed about its various facilities and services.

Lei Zhenyu said that the Base was equipped with the state of the art equipment focusing on film pre/post production, including shooting, editing, audio recording, digital post-production and animation.

He further said Production Base was ready to offer technical cooperation to its Pakistani counterparts.

Speaking on the occasion, the ambassador said that Pakistan film industry was experiencing a revival and there was a good scope for cooperation including joint productions between the two countries in which the State Production Base could play an important role.

He noted that screening of Pakistani movies this year as part of the celebratory events to mark the 70th anniversary of diplomatic relations between the two countries has generated lot of interest for collaboration in film industry.