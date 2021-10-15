Ambassador Haque visits NBP office in Beijing

BEIJING, Oct 15 (APP):Pakistan Ambassador to China, Moin ul Haque visited the Chief Representative Office of National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) here and appreciated its role in enhancing cooperation in financial sector and promoting trade and investment between Pakistan and China.

During the visit, Ambassador Haque, accompanied by Head of Chancery, Naeem Iqbal Cheema, Commercial Counselor, Badar uz Zaman and Second Secretary Muhammad Junaid was warmly welcomed and briefed by NBP Chief Representative Shaikh Muhammad Shariq.



The ambassador remarked that Pakistan and China have a long history of relationship in the banking sector as the NBP’s first representative office was established around 40 years ago in China.



He expressed satisfaction at the growing banking and financial ties between Pakistan and China and appreciated the NBP progress and its growing share in the Chinese market.



While acknowledging efforts of the chief representative for bringing the two countries together in the banking and finance sector, the ambassador hoped that NBP would soon open its branch and start commercial operations in China.

He assured all possible support of the embassy for opening of a branch office of NBP and expressed the confidence it would greatly facilitate the traders and investors of the two countries.



The ambassador also talked to the Chinese staff of the bank and appreciated their contributions and performance.



He briefed the ambassador on the NBP’s performance especially during the challenge of Covid-19 pandemic and future business plans in China.



To further accelerate trade and investment activities under the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) and further enhance facilitation, the NBP has submitted an application to Chinese government for grant of license to establish a branch in the Chinese capital.



He expressed his gratitude to the ambassador for all the support provided to the bank especially in its efforts to establish a branch in China.



The NBP established a Representative Office in the Chinese capital in 1981 with the view to serve trade and economic activities between Pakistan and China.