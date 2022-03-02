Ambassador Haque calls on SCO secretary general

BEIJING, Mar 2 (APP): Pakistan’s Ambassador to China Moin ul Haque called on Secretary General of Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Zhang Ming here on Wednesday.

During the meeting, Ambassador Haque congratulated Zhang Ming on his appointment as SCO secretary general, and assured him full support and cooperation for a successful and productive term in next three years.

Zhang Ming, a veteran Chinese diplomat, assumed the charge as new SCO secretary general on January 1 this year. His predecessor was Vladimir Norov, an Uzbek diplomat, who had held the post since 2019.