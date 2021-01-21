AJK President terms vibrant use of digital media vital to counter Indian lies

MIRPUR [AJK]: Jan 21 (APP): Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) President Sardar Masood Khan has said that the nation will have to rise above all political, factional and personal interests, in order to effectively and vociferously present Kashmir issue before the international community.

He urged the youth to use the digital space to counter India’s false propaganda considering it their national obligation.

The AJK President made these remarks while addressing the Re-launching Ceremony of the Digital Component of Jammu and Kashmir Self-Determination Movement-International, co-organized by Youth Parliament Pakistan and Pak Affairs in the federal metropolis on Thursday.

The event was also addressed by Shehryar Afridi, Chairman Parliamentary Committee on Kashmir and Raja Najabat Hussain, Chairman JKSDMI.

Video messages of Chairperson APPKG Debbie Abrahams MP, Andrew Gwynne MP, former MEP Julie Ward, Shadow Deputy Leader of the House of Commons Afzal Khan MP, Lord Timothy Kirkhope, former MEP Shafaq Muhammad, former MEP Anthea McIntyre, Lord Wajid Khan, Mike Woods MP were also played.

The Parliamentarians expressed their support for the Kashmir cause and condemned human rights violations in IOJK.

The AJK President said that the issue of Kashmir is above partisan politics, factional interests and beyond personal interests. He said that we as a nation must synergies our efforts in highlighting the Kashmir issue in a selfless manner.

He added that the most pressing issue right now is the demographic change taking place in IOJK. “We have to focus on such themes to help emphasis the gravity of the issue”, he said.

Congratulating the JKDSMI team on the re-launching of its digital component, Masood Khan said that garnering the attention of the international community is possible by engaging the wider global audience through penetrating the cyber-space.

He said that we must counter the false narrative and incorrect terminologies being peddled by scores of fake Indian propaganda websites, as this is not only creating confusion internationally but also amongst our people.

The President said that we must reach out to peers internationally and activate intensive communication exercises. He said that similarly, we must connect with global decision-makers, influential think-tanks, academics and civil rights activists.

Khan also urged the youth to display a strong conviction and resolve for the Kashmir cause. “Kashmir is a part of Pakistan’s body-Politik. We must realise that the strength of our conviction will drive your efforts and achieving the results we strive for”, he said.

Legislative Assembly Ms Naseema Wani, DG Kashmir Liberation Cell Fida Hussain Kiyani, Secretary-General JKSDMI Muhammed Azam, President Youth Parliament of Pakistan Obaid Qureshi and members of JKSDMI and Pak Affairs team were also present during the event.

Meanwhile addressing a webinar on the occasion of re-launching of the first batch of medical billing and coding training organized by Ujala Foundation and Taleem Foundation, the AJK President expressed the confidence that the program will help build the capacity of educated youth in Pakistan and Azad Kashmir.

He hoped that the visionary programs like medical billing will create new job opportunities for the youth.