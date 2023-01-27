AJK President resolves to continue struggle against India till freedom of IIOJK

MIRPUR (AJK) Jan 27 (APP): Azad Jammu and Kashmir President Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry has said that the ongoing liberation struggle would continue at all fronts till the people of the occupied Jammu and Kashmir achieve their freedom goal.

Addressing a ceremony held in London to mark the Indian Republic Day as a black day, the AJK President termed the Kashmiris’ ongoing struggle as a legitimate indigenous movement, AJK President’s office said on Friday.

Barrister Sultan said that despite using all means of oppression India has miserably failed to suppress the freedom movement in Kashmir.

Terming the Indian government’s unilateral decision to revoke the special status of Occupied Kashmir as illegal and against the spirit of the UN security council resolutions, the president stated that India’s apartheid regime had pushed the region further into unending chaos, uncertainty and lawlessness.

He said that following the abrogation of Article 370 and 35A, a crippling siege and communication blockade was enforced and the entire valley of Kashmir and it’s surrounding areas with Muslim majority were virtually turned into an open air prison.

He said that while political, social and economic life in the valley remained critically suppressed the Indian government had snatched away their right to life.

Referring to Kashmiris’ resilience and determination in the face of state-sponsored violence the president said that despite the Indian government’s repressive policies Kashmiris have not bowed down an inch from their stance.

“Kashmiri people have stood their ground with courage and bravery”, he said. The president said that it was high time that the international community should play its due role to help resolve the lingering dispute peacefully in line with the UN security council resolutions.