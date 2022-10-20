A Pakistani artist-directed play about Covid-19’s impacts being staged Saturday

NEW YORK, Oct 20 (APP): A Pakistani-American writer is staging a play focusing on the pain and suffering of those affected by the Covid 19 pandemic on Saturday at the Baruch Theatre of Performing Arts.

Mumtaz Hussain’s drama “Virus Bomb” raises questions about the world elites’ callous disregard of public interests, according to the author.

The New York-based artist has written poetry, fiction and films, and translated works of Pakistani writers and adopted them in his films.

He has won several distinctions over two decades, including exhibition of his works at New York’s famed art centers.

Pakistan’s Ambassador to the United Nations Munir Akram will be the chief guest at the event. Also attending as a special guest will be Pakistani Consul General in New York, Ayesha Ali.

A reception will precede the play that will be attended by art critics and lovers.

The proceeds from the play will be donated for the victims of the deadly floods in Pakistan.

“Virus Bomb” was a mix of satire, criticism and pragmatic questions about the future of humanity, Mumtaz Hussain said.

It revolves around a pregnant woman, whose husband has succumbed to the coronavirus infection. She is resolved to save her unborn baby from the infectious disease. She stumbles upon people of colour, including the Native Americans and African Americans who express their own frustrations and ideas.

The woman also meets the UN diplomats voicing her criticism of the vested interests in ignoring the plight of the people.

Finally, the woman goes to the International Court of Justice and files a case.

The drama has also international dimensions and the characters also debate some conspiracy theories about the origins of the coronavirus.