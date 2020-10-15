18th Int'l plastics, packaging industry virtual exhibition from Oct 26

BEIJING, Oct 15 (APP): China’s Zhejiang Province will organize a virtual exhibition of plastics and packing industry and online business to business meetings of the Chinese manufacturers and suppliers with Pakistani buyers from October 26 to 29.

The exhibition will be co-organized by Zhejiang Times International Exhibition Service Co., Ltd. and CMEC International Exhibition Co., Ltd, according to China Economic Net (CEN).

Supported by Obortunity Consulting in Pakistan, the expo will see top manufacturers from Zhejiang province showcasing their latest range of products to buyers from Pakistan.

There will be more than 50 exhibitors from multiple segments of plastics and packaging industry.

The expo targets the plastics and packaging industry of Pakistan.

The broad segments are: food industry, building and construction materials industry, and auto parts and components industry. The range of products has been selected keeping in mind the requirements of the Pakistani market.

The pandemic has created an environment where business needs to be innovative to meet the challenges of the new normal. Online exhibitions and buyer-seller meeting platforms have emerged as the go-to destinations for those who want to expand and diversify in the changed scenario of current times.

This is an excellent platform to step up trade between Pakistan and China.

At a time when business has hit a new low due to the restrictions on travel and transportation, this expo will give a boost to business opportunities and will help stakeholders in exploring new avenues to diversify and expand in the current business environment.