1820 patients examined, 219 operated at free eye camps in Afghanistan

ISLAMABAD, Nov 20 (APP): The Pak-Afghan Cooperation Forum is holding free eye camps in Khost and Kabul cities of Afghanistan where 1820 patients were checked up and another 219 went through eye surgeries during the first two days.

The Forum organized a free eye camp at Public Health Office in Khost from November 18-20 and would hold a similar facility from November 22-24 at Jinnah Hospital Kabul.

The patients, also coming from remote areas, expressed satisfaction over his treatment without any cost by Pakistani surgeons.

According to the Forum, as the winter season is nearing in, a humanitarian crisis particularly related to health looms over Afghanistan. It was high time the international community moved forward to serve humanity.